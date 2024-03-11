John Fogerty announces summer Celebration tour dates with George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Photo Credit: Tom Craig

John Fogerty has announced some more dates for his Celebration Tour, and this time, he’s bringing George Thorogood & The Destroyers along with him.

“George and I have done shows together before but for years we’ve talked about doing a full tour together,” Fogerty shares. “This summer we decided time is short, we better do this now!”



Thorogood adds, “Celebrating the music of John Fogerty at the same time we celebrate our 50th Anniversary is just about as good as it can get. I’m looking forward to being out there with my friend, John!”

The tour, which also features the rock band Hearty Har, including Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler, kicks off June 2 in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and wraps with an appearance at the Utah State fair on September 11 in Salt Lake City.

A ticket presale kicks off Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at johnfogerty.com.