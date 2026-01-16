John Fogerty headlines NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ concert series

ohn Fogerty performs onstage for the 24th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

John Fogerty is the latest artist to take part in NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, joined by his sons Tyler Fogerty and Shane Fogerty, treated the audience to five songs, starting with the classic “Proud Mary,” which he called “the first good song I wrote.”

He explains that he wrote the song in 1968 after receiving an honorable discharge from the Army Reserve.

“I opened my discharge [papers] up, and I was really, really, really happy,” he said. “I went right in the house, picked up my Rickenbacker guitar and started strumming, and the very first line that came out of me was, ‘Left a good job in the city. Workin’ for the man every night and day.'”

The set list also included “Change in the Weather,” “A Hundred and Ten in the Shade,” “Long As I Can See the Light” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

Fogerty will be heading to Las Vegas later this year. He’ll launch a three-show residency at Planet Hollywood on March 18. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.