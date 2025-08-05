John Fogerty to be honored with the BMI Troubadour Award

John Fogerty performs during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England/ Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

John Fogerty is getting honored for his songwriting. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who’s responsible for writing such classic tunes as “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain” and more, is set to receive BMI’s Troubadour Award in September.

According to the music rights management company, the honor “recognizes a songwriter who has made a profound impact on the creative community and whose work continues to set the pace for generations to follow.” Fogerty is being celebrated for “the tremendous influence he’s had on the American musical landscape.”

“John Fogerty has written and recorded some of the most distinctive and beloved rock songs of the 20th century, and his music is unequivocally the sound of America, with timeless lyrics wrapped in unforgettable melodies that continue to resonate with generations of fans around the world,” said BMI’s Clay Bradley. “We’re thrilled to honor John with the BMI Troubadour Award and celebrate his creative achievements and his songs, which have become the soundtrack of so many lives.”

Fogerty will receive his honor on Sept. 8 at a private event held at BMI’s Nashville office.