AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

John Frusciante’s signature Strat guitar recreated by Fender Custom Shop

todayOctober 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Fender

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante‘s signature 1962 sunburst Stratocaster has been recreated by the Fender Custom Shop.

The Limited Edition Masterbuilt John Frusciante Stratocaster not only aims to replicate the guitar’s sound, but also is finished to look exactly like the original, with “every dent, ding and scrape meticulously accounted for,” a press release says.

“Frusciante’s Strat is right up there with the most iconic Fenders of all time; being able to work on his first-ever Signature model was a true privilege,” says Fender Custom Shop master builder Paul Waller.

“Recreating this instrument’s many beautiful imperfections was no easy feat, but behind every ding and dent is a story and it’s our job to make sure that this guitar’s narrative is told in full, stunning detail,” Waller continues. “For an instrument this heavily reliced, it still retains so much of its original beauty.”

The guitar can be yours for the cool price of $20,000. If you’ve got that kind of cash, head over to FenderCustomShop.com for more info.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%