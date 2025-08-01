John Krasinki announces ‘A Quiet Place: Part III’ coming to theaters summer 2027

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

You can get excited, but don’t make a sound.

John Krasinki has announced that A Quiet Place Part III, the fourth film in the A Quiet Place series, will arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Krasinski made the announcement to his Instagram on Friday. He will direct, write and produce the film for Paramount Pictures.

While the plot of the upcoming film has yet to be announced, one can assume it will again follow the alien creatures who have an incredible sense of hearing.

Krasinski is returning to direct after he helmed the first two films in the franchise. Michael Sarnoski directed the 2024 spinoff film A Quiet Place: Day One, which starred Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.

It is unclear if any of the franchise’s former stars will return for the new movie. Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds co-starred alongside Krasinski in the original 2018 film.