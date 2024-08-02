AD
Rev Rock Report

John Lennon’s “I’m The Greatest” featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison streaming for the first time

todayAugust 2, 2024

The John Lennon Estate/Capitol/Ume

A new bonus track from the recently released John Lennon box set Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection has been released. It gives fans some insight into the tune “I’m The Greatest,” which was recorded in 1973 and was the first reunion of Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison since the breakup of The Beatles. 

I’m The Greatest (Ultimate Mix)” is now streaming for the very first time and features John’s guide vocals from the original recording session.

The tune, written by Lennon, appeared on Ringo’s self-titled 1973 solo album. It also featured longtime Beatles’ associates Klaus Voorman on bass and Billy Preston on organ.

The song is one of two digital bonus tracks on the digital-only Mind Games (The Ultimate Mixes) release. The other is the tune “Rock ‘N’ Roll People.” Both are also hidden tracks on the Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection box set, with even more to come, as new hidden tracks will be released digitally every two weeks up until Oct. 9, which would have been Lennon’s 84th birthday.

And if that’s not enough, stripped back arrangements of songs will be released digitally as part of Mind Games (The Elemental Mixes). The first of those is the unreleased track “You Are Here (Out-take, Take 4),” which is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

