John Lennon’s ‘Lost Weekend’ prescription glasses going up for auction

: Singer and guitarist John Lennon of the rock and roll band “The Beatles” during his “Lost Weekend” period in 1974 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

A unique piece of John Lennon memorabilia is set to go up for auction in October.

The tinted prescription glasses the Beatles legend wore during his “Lost Weekend” era of 1973 to early 1974 are set to go on the auction block as part of Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction.

Lennon’s “Lost Weekend” was a period of 18 months where he was separated from wife Yoko Ono and in a relationship with his former assistant May Pang.

The round metal frames, known as Windsor Glasses, were first worn by Lennon during the filming of the 1967 Richard Lester movie How I Won The War. They also appeared on the cover of his 1973 single “Mind Games.”

Lennon infamously lost the glasses during a fight at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in March 1974, which started after Lennon and musician Harry Nilsson got drunk and began heckling the Smothers Brothers during their performance at the venue.

The glasses were originally part of a Sotheby’s Collector’s Carousel auction in June 1987. They were then sold again during Christie’s Popular Culture: Rock & Pop Memorabilia Auction in July 2008.

They are estimated to sell for somewhere between $200,000 and $400,000. Bidding will open in person and online on Oct. 23. More info can be found at Propstoreauction.com.

In other Lennon news … A video has been released for the song “Sunday Bloody Sunday” from John and Yoko’s Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory.

The song is part of the upcoming box set Power to the People (Super Deluxe Edition), produced by the couple’s son, Sean Ono Lennon. It will be released Oct. 10, on what would have been John’s 85th birthday.

It is available for preorder now.