    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

John Lennon’s sons spend a rare evening together

todayDecember 16, 2024

George Pimentel/WireImage

John Lennon’s two sons, Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon, spent some quality time together and gave the public a little peek at their evening.

Julian shared a trio of photos from their hangout at John Lennon’s apartment at The Dakota on Instagram, including one of him giving Sean a kiss on the head and another of Sean digging into some noodles surrounded by takeout containers.

“A Goodnight kiss for my brother, after spending the evening with him, having a lil dinner & chatting the night away, at The Dakota,” Julian wrote. “Something we rarely get to do…Thankful.”

Julian, 61, is Lennon’s son with his first wife, Cynthia, who the Beatle divorced in 1968. Sean, 49, is his son with wife Yoko Ono, who he married in 1969.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

