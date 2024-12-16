John Lennon’s sons spend a rare evening together

George Pimentel/WireImage

John Lennon’s two sons, Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon, spent some quality time together and gave the public a little peek at their evening.

Julian shared a trio of photos from their hangout at John Lennon’s apartment at The Dakota on Instagram, including one of him giving Sean a kiss on the head and another of Sean digging into some noodles surrounded by takeout containers.

“A Goodnight kiss for my brother, after spending the evening with him, having a lil dinner & chatting the night away, at The Dakota,” Julian wrote. “Something we rarely get to do…Thankful.”

Julian, 61, is Lennon’s son with his first wife, Cynthia, who the Beatle divorced in 1968. Sean, 49, is his son with wife Yoko Ono, who he married in 1969.