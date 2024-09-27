John Lodge announces new Performs Days of Future Passed tour dates

Photo by Brian Aris

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge has announced a set of November tour dates for his Performs Days of Future Passed show.

The short run of five shows kicks off Nov. 12 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and wraps Nov. 19 in Royal Oak, Michigan, with more shows expected in February of next year.

The concert has Lodge performing two sets, one featuring Moody Blues classics, followed by a set where he plays Days of Future Passed in its entirety. The second set also features Lodge’s son-in-law, current Yes frontman Jon Davison, who joins him for “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon” and other classic tracks.

The concert also features a special recording of late Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge reciting his poems “Morning Glory” and “Late Lament.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.