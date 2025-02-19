AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

John Lydon dismisses Sex Pistols reunion as ‘karaoke’: ‘It’s almost malicious in its intent’

todayFebruary 19, 2025

Gus Stewart/Redferns

John Lydon has shared his thoughts on the Sex Pistols reunion. Spoiler alert: he’s not a fan.

As previously reported, the “Anarchy in the U.K.” outfit reformed in 2024 with original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock alongside Frank Carter on vocals in place of the man formerly known as Johnny Rotten.

Speaking about his former band getting back together without him, Lydon tells ﻿NME, “The poor sausage! Does he know what he’s walked into?”, referring to Carter.

“Good on him, what a great f****** opportunity,” Lydon says. “But there’s something darker going on behind it.”

“It’s almost malicious in its intent,” he continues. “And it’s karaoke – that’s all it will ever be. Bloody hell, The Three Stooges in that band have had how many years to write some new songs? That’s what I’d like to hear.”

Regardless of what Lydon thinks, the reformed Sex Pistols are continuing to tour and are opening for select Guns N’ Roses dates over the summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

