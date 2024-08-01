John Mayer will play Dead & Company residency despite injured finger

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

John Mayer isn’t going to let a little thing like a finger injury stop him from taking the stage with Dead & Company at their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The guitarist revealed on Instagram that he recently injured his left index finger in a truck door, noting, “[T]he first thing that went through my mind was ‘I really need that finger in a week.’”

“I need all my fingers, but the left index is the team captain of my fretting hand. It will heal just fine, but will be out of commission for a while,” he added, along with a picture of his bandaged digit.

But Mayer wasn’t about to miss a show to recover.

“In the meantime, I have spent every day practicing guitar using the other three fingers and I think I have it sounding pretty good!” he writes. “I’ve always felt like every part of me belongs to these shows, and it’s my responsibility to return to the stage each night without screwing up the equipment, and I’m sorry for the misadventure here.”

Finally, he shares, “The power of the music and the love for these shows will prevail! See ya tonight.”

Dead & Company kicks off their second-to-last weekend of their Dead Forever residency on Thursday. Their final show is scheduled for Aug. 10. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.