John Mellencamp shows support for Bad Bunny: ‘His halftime show was great’

todayFebruary 9, 2026

John Mellencamp performs onstage during Primary Wave’s Annual Pre-Grammy Party presented by VENU at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Primary Wave)

John Mellencamp has thrown his support behind Bad Bunny following the Latin superstar’s Super Bowl halftime show.

During his appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher Friday, John talked about how he was forced to change his name to John Cougar at the start of his career and cracked a joke about Bad Bunny’s name.

Noting that the critics thought John Cougar was a “cornball” name, he added, “You know, like Bad Bunny.”

“It’s kind of a corny name, I mean I don’t have anything against the guy, but it is a funny name,” he said.

He later proved he has nothing against Bad Bunny following his halftime show, when he praised the performance in a post on Instagram.

“I don’t know what Bad Bunny is saying, however I do know he is standing up for Puerto Rico and I am standing up for him,”  Mellencamp wrote. “His halftime show was great.”

John Mellencamp recently announced dates for Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, which kicks off July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wraps Aug. 12 in Mountain View, California. A complete list of dates can be found at Mellencamp.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

