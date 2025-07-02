John Mellencamp thanks Olivia Rodrigo for wearing his T-shirt at Glastonbury

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

John Mellencamp is giving a shoutout to Olivia Rodrigo after the pop star was photographed wearing a Mellencamp T-shirt at the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend.

The 73-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer reshared a photo of the 22-year-old Rodrigo in a vintage tee from his The Lonesome Jubilee era, simply writing, “‘Thank You’ @oliviarodrigo.”

The post also featured a clip of the Mellencamp song “Thank You,” which appeared on his 2019 box set On The Rural Route 7609.

Rodrigo wasn’t even alive when Mellencamp released The Lonesome Jubilee in 1987. It was the rocker’s ninth studio album and featured three hit singles, “Paper and Fire,” “Check it Out” and “Cherry Bomb.” The album peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200.