John Mellencamp to play Steve Earle’s John Henry’s Friends Benefit

Gary Miller/Getty Images

John Mellencamp is set to join Steve Earle at Earle’s ninth annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit, taking place December 3 at Town Hall in New York City.

The event will feature performances by Mellencamp and Earle, as well as other special guests. Proceeds from the evening will benefit The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder.

“The John Henry’s Friends concerts are obviously a labor of love for myself as well as an expression of the generosity of all the performers who have suited up and showed up over the years,” says Earle. “I’m especially grateful for this year’s new friend, John Mellencamp and our other guests which we will announce shortly.”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

Previous editions of the John Henry’s Friends Benefit featured performances by Bruce Springsteen, David Byrne, Graham Nash and Lucinda Williams.