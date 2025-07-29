AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

John Michael Montgomery to close 2025 with farewell performance

todayJuly 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Outback Presents

John Michael Montgomery is bringing his tour days to a close, staging his farewell performance Dec. 12 at Lexington’s Rupp Arena in his home state of Kentucky. 

He’ll keep it all in the family for his last stop on The Road Home Tour, with brother Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, son Walker Montgomery and son-in-law Travis Denning all joining him for the show.

“I stepped on a tour bus for the first time in 1992 and haven’t looked back since, but now it’s time to bring it all back home for my last concert and I can’t think of a better place than Rupp Arena,” John Michael says.

“I wanted to celebrate this occasion with my family, so I invited some of them to perform with me. We are going to have a lot of fun and end this ride in a big way,” he promises.

JMM built his career on both romantic songs like “Life’s a Dance,” “I Love the Way You Love Me” and “I Swear,” while also delivering up-tempo hits like “Sold” and “Be My Baby Tonight.” 

Presales for John Michael’s farewell concert start Wednesday, before seats become available to the public on Friday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%