AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

John Oates drops ‘Real Thing Going On’ from upcoming album ‘Oates’

todayJuly 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy John Oates

John Oates has shared another taste of his upcoming solo record, Oates, due out Aug. 29.

The latest is the new single “Real Thing Going On.” The song is described as having melodies reminiscent of the “classic groove-oriented R&B and pop” he was known for in the ’70s and ’80s, when he rose to fame as one half of the hit duo Hall & Oates.

“Real Thing Going On” is available via digital outlets.

This is the second single the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has released from Oates. He previously shared the tune “Enough is Enough.” The album has Oates collaborating with Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence, of the soul-pop band Lawrence, and singer/songwriter Devon Gilfillian.

Oates is currently on the road and is set to play Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnOates.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%