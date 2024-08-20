AD
Buck Country Music News

John Osborne on song with wife Lucie Silvas: “I just want my kids to think that I’m cool”

todayAugust 20, 2024

Disney/Tanner Yeager

It’s not often Brothers Osborne‘s John Osborne hits the recording studio without his brother, TJ

But when the opportunity arose to duet with his wife and fellow artist Lucie Silvas on a children’s tune, “Workin’ on a Beautiful Song,” the new dad knew he wanted to be a part of it.

“There’s a word that is infrequently in my vocabulary. It’s ‘no.’ I feel like, ‘Hey, do you want to do something? Like, ‘Yeah, sounds fun, let’s do it.’ And it was a song that my wife wrote,” John tells ABC Audio in a recent interview. “She played it for me [and] I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so sweet.'”

“I love that it’s just not a typical kid song. And we had just had twins. I’m a total sucker [for children’s songs]. I’m like, sign me up,” he recalls. “I just want my kids to think that I’m cool for as long as possible because I know it’s a finite amount of time.”

When asked about how his 1-year-old twins, Arthur and Maybelle, felt about it, John says, “They think everything sounds the same.”

“Honestly, all the kids want to listen to now is Dua Lipa. That’s all they want,” he shares. “Literally, we play nursery rhymes, they’re crying, and we put on ‘Dance the Night’ and then just, like, they’re happy.”

“So I am nothing in comparison to Dua Lipa in many ways, but mostly according to my own children,” John adds with a laugh.

You can find John and Lucie’s “Workin’ on a Beautiful Song” on the 10-track Growin’ Up Country Vol. 2, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

