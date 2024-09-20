AD
Johnny Depp getting a lifetime achievement honor at Rome Film Festival

todaySeptember 20, 2024

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios

The organizers of the upcoming Rome Film Fest will honor Johnny Depp with a lifetime achievement award, Deadline is reporting.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held from Oct. 16 to Oct. 27 and will also screen Depp’s directorial effort Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, which co-stars Al Pacino

The film is a World War I-era project centering on the life of Italian artist Amedeo “Modi” Modigliani. Riccardo Scamarcio, who played the heavy in John Wick: Chapter 2, portrays the titular artist.

Pacino, for his part, plays art collector Maurice Gangnat in the film. The legendary actor, at least according to Depp, was the inspiration for him to get behind the camera. 

When he wrapped principal photography back in January, Depp said on an Instagram Story, “To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.”

Johnny also called Modi “an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience.”

Incidentally, actor/director Viggo Mortensen will also be given a lifetime achievement honor from the festival, and his recent film, The Dead Don’t Hurt, will also screen there. 

The Rome Film Fest will host a “pre-opening” screening of Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis on Oct. 14, and the city itself will fete the Oscar-winning Italian American filmmaker later in the week.

Written by: ABC News

