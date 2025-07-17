Join the Russell Dickerson party in new ‘Happen to Me’ music video

Triple Tigers

Russell Dickerson‘s bringing some serious party vibes to his new music video for “Happen to Me.”

Near the beginning, Russell hoists a boom box over his head outside a house full of girls, evoking John Cusack‘s famous scene from Say Anything. From there, his new friends follow him as he takes the celebration to the streets, using some of his already-viral choreography and picking up a marching band along the way.

The party then moves to the dance floor at a bar, with Russell serving cans of High Noon behind the bar and sharing King’s Hawaiian roll sliders with his wife, Kailey Dickerson.

“Happen to Me” is currently one spot away from making it into the top 10, with the full Famous Back Home album set to arrive Aug. 22.