Entertainment News

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ sneak previews snag $7 million, around half of original’s

todayOctober 4, 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to top the box office this weekend, but comparisons to the original, which grossed more than $1 billion, are already haunting the sequel. 

The movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning title role, has him teaming up with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. It took in $7 million from Thursday night sneak preview showings, according to Variety. 

While those are respectable numbers, the 2019 original had $13 million in the bank by Friday morning, on its way to a $96.2 million opening weekend.

Also weighing on the sequel’s box office future are reviews much weaker than its predecessor and a budget that was way higher — $200 million versus $65 million for the first one, according to the trade.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

