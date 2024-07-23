AD
‘Joker’ sequel, Pitt and Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’, and more heading to Venice Film Fest

July 23, 2024

Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will open the Venice International Film Festival on August 28 as reported, but the event’s organizers have just revealed a massive amount of star power to follow.

Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips‘ anticipated sequel to his blockbuster Oscar winner, will also screen at the 81st annual event, as will Wolfs, the two-hander comedy thriller starring Academy Award winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Maria, the drama about opera singer Maria Callas starring another Oscar winner — and famously, Pitt’s ex — Angelina Jolie, will also screen at the festival, as will Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas‘ erotic thriller Babygirl, from director Pablo Larraín, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated Spencer.

Among the other films that are screening are The Brutalist, starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody, as well as Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones, and Queer, starring Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman and directed by ChallengersLuca Guadagnino.

The festival runs from August 28 through September 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

