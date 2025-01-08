AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks announce new North American tour dates

todayJanuary 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Band Geek Touring LLC

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson will once again be hitting the road with the cover group The Band Geeks.

The rocker just announced new tour dates for 2025, with the trek consisting of 18 shows that kick off April 1 in Tucson, Arizona, and wrap May 18 in Carteret, New Jersey. 

The show will feature Anderson performing songs from throughout his career, including tracks from the Yes catalog, along with songs from his first album with The Band Geeks, True, which was released in August. 

Ahead of the tour, Anderson and The Band Geeks will release a new live album and DVD, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live – Perpetual Change, a recording of their concert at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois, which took place during their 2023 summer tour. It comes out March 14 and is available for preorder now. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%