Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks announce new North American tour dates

Band Geek Touring LLC

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson will once again be hitting the road with the cover group The Band Geeks.

The rocker just announced new tour dates for 2025, with the trek consisting of 18 shows that kick off April 1 in Tucson, Arizona, and wrap May 18 in Carteret, New Jersey.

The show will feature Anderson performing songs from throughout his career, including tracks from the Yes catalog, along with songs from his first album with The Band Geeks, True, which was released in August.

Ahead of the tour, Anderson and The Band Geeks will release a new live album and DVD, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live – Perpetual Change, a recording of their concert at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois, which took place during their 2023 summer tour. It comes out March 14 and is available for preorder now.