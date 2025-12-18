AD
Jon Anderson’s ‘Earth Mother Earth’ and ‘Survival & Other Stories’ to be reissued

todayDecember 18, 2025

Jon Anderson reissues of ‘Earth Mother Earth’ and ‘Survival & Other Stories’ (Frontiers Music SRL)

Two of Yes singer Jon Anderson’s solo albums are set to be reissued.

The artist’s label will rerelease Anderson’s 1997 album Earth Mother Earth and 2011’s Survival & Other Stories digitally and on CD and vinyl on March 27. Earth Mother Earth will be released on green vinyl and Survival & Other Stories on gold marble vinyl.

To coincide with the announcement, Anderson has released a new visualizer video for the Earth Mother Earth song “Time Has Come.”

The vinyl editions of both Earth Mother Earth and Survival & Other Stories are now available for preorder as part of the Record Store Day Essentials Program.

Anderson is set to hit the road in 2026 with The Band Geeks on the 10-show Yes Epics, Classics and More tour. The trek kicks off April 17 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, with stops in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It wraps on May 7 in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Anderson and The Band Geeks released their first album together, True, in August 2024; songs from the album will be included in the set, along with tracks from the Yes catalog.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

