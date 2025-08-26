AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jon Bon Jovi, John Mayer are going on tour — with Matthew McConaughey

todayAugust 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jon Bon Jovi and Matthew McConaughey at National Conference for Service and Volunteering, June, 2009 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images For Entertainment Industry Foundation)

Matthew McConaughey is launching a book tour in September, and he’s taking some big-name musicians along for the ride.

To promote the book, Poems & Prayers, the actor is visiting a variety of cities, and for select stops he’ll have a special guest with him. He’ll appear at King’s Theatre in Brooklyn on Sept. 16, where he’ll be joined by Jon Bon Jovi. He’ll appear at the Saban Theater in LA on Sept. 20 with special guest John Mayer.

According to the event website, McConaughey’s Poems & Prayers Revival Tour will “blend heartfelt dialogue, spoken word performances, music, and unexpected moments of connection.” In addition, there will be “intimate, spontaneous and honest conversation” between the actor and his special guest, designed to “put a mirror to our souls to see if we recognize each other again.”

McConaughey’s other guests include Zach Bryan, Jon Batiste and Lukas Nelson. Poems & Prayers, due Sept. 16, is described as “an inspiring, faith-filled, and often hilarious collection of personal poetry and prayers about navigating the rodeo of life and chasing down the original dream, belief.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%