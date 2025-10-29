Jon Bon Jovi says Forever Tour isn’t a farewell

Jon Bon Jovi on ‘Good Morning America’/(ABC/Heidi Gutman)

Bon Jovi recently announced dates for the new Forever Tour, and while frontman Jon Bon Jovi has had vocal issues over the past few years, he seems confident that this won’t be the last time they’ll be performing live.

The rocker appeared on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, where he talked about his fears of not being able to sing again, as well as the future of the band.

Jon underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022. He said while he’s always been resilient, it was “disheartening” when he couldn’t physically go out there and perform.

As for the reason he’s going back out on tour now, he says, “I’m not doing this for the applause, I’m not doing it for the money, I’m not doing it for the fame. I’ve had enough of all of it. But I would like to feel that joy and the resonance, even if it were only one last time.”

But he says he’s doubtful this will actually be the last time.

“I don’t think this is anywhere near a farewell tour or anything like that,” he says, “but if it were, you could trust that these few shows that I’ve announced are going to be joy filled because this gratitude, humility, opportunity to go out there and do it again is all heartfelt.”

Bon Jovi’s Forever Tour kicks off with seven nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, beginning July 7, 2026. It also includes stops in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland, before wrapping Sept. 4 at London’s Wembley Stadium.