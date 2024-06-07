AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jon Bon Jovi to Lzzy Hale: “Please join Skid Row”

todayJune 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Heidi Gutman

Lzzy Hale‘s tenure in Skid Row earned the approval of at least one big-name rock star.

In an interview with Rock Sound, Jon Bon Jovi says to the Halestorm frontwoman, “Please join Skid Row.”

“Put the two bands together if you need to,” the Bon Jovi singer continues, laughing, “This is the best thing that’s happened to Snake [guitarist Dave Sabo] since he met me.”

Sabo and Jon were childhood friends, and he was Bon Jovi’s original guitarist before Skid Row formed.

Hale fronted Skid Row for four concerts in place of vocalist Erik Grönwall after he announced his departure from the band to focus on his health. Following the run, Hale posted that she’s “overflowing with gratitude,” but that she’s currently unable to commit to a “permanent role” with Skid Row.

Following Jon’s comments, Hale reposted video from the interview alongside the caption, “What a compliment, what an honor.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%