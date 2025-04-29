AD
Jon Bon Jovi wishes his wife a happy anniversary: ’36 amazing years’

todayApril 29, 2025

Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

On April 29, 1989, Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, at a Las Vegas wedding chapel — and they’re still together today.

On Tuesday, Jon took to Instagram to post a sweet message to his wife. Next to a shot of a bouquet of roses, he wrote, “36 roses for 36 amazing years Happy anniversary my love.” He also included a throwback photo of the  two of them together in their younger days, and a picture of the Graceland Wedding Chapel where they tied the knot on a quick break during Bon Jovi’s tour for their album New Jersey.

As the photo shows, today, the Graceland Wedding Chapel — where you can get married by an Elvis Presley impersonator — proudly displays a message on its sign saying, “Rock star Jon Bon Jovi was married here.”

Jon and Dorothea went on to have four children: daughter Stephanie and sons Jesse, Jake and Romeo. Jake married actress Millie Bobby Brown in May of 2024. Jesse, meanwhile, is in business with his dad in their popular Hampton Water wine company.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

