AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jon Pardi has a ‘hot girl warning’ tag on ‘Friday Night Heartbreaker’

todayNovember 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Looking for some dating advice in the form of a country song? Look no further than Jon Pardi‘s “Friday Night Heartbreaker.”

“‘Friday Night Heartbreaker’ is a very cool song. It’s something that caught my ear when I first heard it. I love the, you know, I call it like the hot girl warning — the heartbreaker, the stay-away-from-this-girl-even-though-you’re-probably-going-to-try-to-talk-to-her,” Jon tells the press.

“It’s kind of a fun song. I feel like girls really like that kind of stuff,” says the “Last Night Lonely” singer. “And it’s kind of spooky sounding, rock ‘n’ roll country.”

“Friday Night Heartbreaker” previews Jon’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled Mr. Saturday Night follow-up.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%