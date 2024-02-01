AD
Buck Country Music News

Jon Pardi + Luke Bryan hit the farm for “Cowboys and Plowboys” video

todayFebruary 1, 2024

Courtesy of UMG Nashville

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan have rolled out the music video for their single, “Cowboys and Plowboys.”

Filmed outside of Nashville and in California, the Shaun Silva-directed video features Jon and Luke delivering their tune on the farm and in the field, with additional cameos from rodeo champions Kyle LockettBert McGillDallas OwenDakota EldridgeJordan KetscherShelby ColeJaylee McGill and Wayce McGill.

Of collaborating with Luke, Jon shares, “We’ve been on tour together and he’s been someone that has inspired me along the way and always had my back. We’ve been excited to put this song out for a long time, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Luke adds, “When the writers sent this song I couldn’t stop listening to it and I’m so glad it worked out for Pardi to be the one I got to sing it with. He is one of the most genuine artists I know. What you see is truly what you get and I respect what he continues to build.”

“Cowboys and Plowboys” is the first preview of Jon’s follow-up to 2022’s Mr. Saturday Night, which spawned the #1 hit “Last Night Lonely.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

