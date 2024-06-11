AD
Jon Pardi says first child, Presley, is going to be “obsessed” with new baby

todayJune 11, 2024

ABC

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting their second baby girl soon, and they’re ready for their 1-year-old, Presley, to be a big sister.

“She’s got a lot of baby dolls. She likes her baby dolls [and] carrying it around. Will we let her carry the baby? No, not whatsoever. But I think she’s gonna be obsessed with the new baby girl,” Jon tells ABC Audio. “I’m excited to have two of ’em running around.”

With one on the way and another very active, Jon and Summer are about to have their hands full.

“Presley’s getting crazy. It’s like [we’re on] full watch now. You just got to be on it, or she’ll be, like, fall off a stair or something,” the “Heartache on the Dance Floor” singer shares. “She’s always climbing. It’s like we’re just walking around following a kid now.”

While an estimated due date hasn’t been revealed, Jon recently told ET that “No. 2 is ready to go.” “Summer’s ready to get it out, you know? She’s at the uncomfortable parts of pregnancy,” he says.

To grab tickets to an upcoming Jon concert, head to his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

