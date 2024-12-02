AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jon Pardi teases ‘CMA Country Christmas’ performance: ‘It’s a lot of fun’

todayDecember 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Ready or not, Jon Pardi‘s about to deliver a fun-filled performance on CMA Country Christmas.

“What I’m performing … is a song called ‘400 Horsepower Sleigh’ off my Christmas record. It’s one of the originals and it’s kind of about off-roading in the snow, kind of Christmas setting and it’s a lot of fun,” Jon says in an interview ahead of his show performance. 

“A lot of ho-ho-hos and a lot of hey-hey-heys. It’s one of my favorites off the record and it’s kind of the song we’re pushing this year for Christmas,” he adds.

CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant, airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%