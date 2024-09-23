Jon Pardi’s bringing his Christmas Show to you

Jon Pardi is spreading holiday cheer this December by headlining The Christmas Show.

The five-date festive tour begins Dec. 14 in Brooks, California, and wraps Dec. 21 in Mescalero, New Mexico.

Jon first traded his cowboy hat for a Santa hat in 2023 when he released his debut Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, and played his A Very Merry Christmas with Jon Pardi show at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

Tickets for The Christmas Show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time after Tuesday’s presale for fans in Jon’s email and text list.

You can watch Jon’s announcement video now on social platform X.