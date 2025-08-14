AD
Jon Pardi’s planning a major halftime show this football season

todayAugust 14, 2025

Jon Pardi (Disney/Tanner Yeager)

Jon Pardi‘s headed to Texas to play a major halftime show this football season.

He’ll be the entertainment at the 2025 Big 12 football championship on Dec. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. You’ll be able to watch the game starting at noon ET on ABC.

“I’m so fired up to be part of the Big 12 Football Championship game this year — and to be the first country artist to do it makes it even more fun,” Jon says. “It’s going to be a good time — we’re going to give fans an unforgettable show.”

The “Friday Night Heartbreaker” singer will also be joined by each team’s marching band during the performance.

Tickets for the game at the NFL’s largest enclosed stadium are on sale now. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

