Jonas Brothers, Ava Max to perform during ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ special

todayJune 12, 2025

AD
Dave Kotinsky/NBC

Jonas Brothers and Ava Max will be providing the vocal fireworks during the 49th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special, airing July 4 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The special, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, will also feature performances by country stars Eric Church and Trisha Yearwood, rocker Lenny Kravitz and singer/actress Keke Palmer.

The fireworks, including more than 80,000 shells and 30 colors, will be set to a musical score produced by Questlove of The Roots and a live performance by the special’s host, Ariana DeBose. The fireworks will be launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges on New York’s East River.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

