AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jonas Brothers’ dad to release his own Christmas EP

todayNovember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Red Van Records

Just call him the Jonas Father.

You could say it runs in the family: Kevin Jonas Sr., the dad of Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas, the three men who make up Jonas Brothers, is releasing his first-ever Christmas EP.

Ready Set Glow — A Holiday Collection will debut on Nov. 8. The collection of seven festive songs is a Jonas family affair. Kevin Sr.’s wife, Denise Jonas, lends her vocals on select songs, while Nick has a writing credit on the project.

“The EP also features a co-write with Nick Jonas on ‘Joy to the World (A Christmas Prayer)’, written when Nick was only nine years old,” Kevin Sr. said in a press release.

The Jonas patriarch also shared that the album fulfills a promise he made to his wife years ago.

“Thirty-five years ago, I promised my wife Denise that I would record and release a Christmas record, and now it’s finally coming to life,” Kevin said. “Ready Set Glow — A Holiday Collection is all about the magic and warmth of the holiday season, shared with family and friends.”

Here is the track list for Ready Set Glow — A Holiday Collection:

“Ready Set Glow (feat. Denise Jonas)”
“Jesu Bambino/O Holy Night”
“ChrisMess”
“Stained Glass Window”
“Joy to the World (A Christmas Prayer)”
“Wrap me up in Christmas”
“ChrisMess – Friends Bonus Version”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%