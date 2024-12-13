Jonas Brothers hit #1 — with help from Jimmy Fallon

Republic

Jonas Brothers have just scored a #1 hit, but they had to team up with Jimmy Fallon to do so — or vice versa.

JoBros teamed with Jimmy for the song “Holiday” from Fallon’s new Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning. It’s now topped Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, making it the talk show host’s first and JoBros’ third on that tally. Nick, Joe and Kevin previously hit #1 with “Sucker” and “Like It’s Christmas,” both in 2019.

Fallon’s album also includes guest appearances by his BFF Justin Timberlake, Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, Will Ferrell, Chelsea Handler, Meghan Trainor and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

In other Fallon Christmas news, Darlene Love will give her annual performance of her holiday favorite “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on The Tonight Show on Dec. 18.