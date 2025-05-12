Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying & more contribute to Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration

Disney Music Group

Earlier this year, Jonas Brothers revealed that they were contributing a song to Disneyland’s anniversary celebration. Now we know when we can hear it — along with several other new recordings.

The track is called “Celebrate Happy” and will be part of Music From Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, a collection of songs that will hit streaming services and the Disneyland Official Playlist on May 13.

The collection also includes a song called “Great Rainbow” by Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, as well as a new version of the Muppets classic “Rainbow Connection” by Boyz II Men. In addition, there’s a new song called “Make Me Wanna Move” by Fitz, the lead singer of the group Fitz and the Tantrums, plus a new version of the Encanto song “Surface Pressure” by a female mariachi band, among other tracks.

The music comes in support of Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, which starts May 16 and will include limited-time-only entertainment, themed food and beverages, special merchandise and more across the resort and Disneyland Park.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.