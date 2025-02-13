AD
Mike FM Music News

Jonas Brothers promise new music, soundtrack, live album for 2025

todayFebruary 13, 2025

ABC/Jose Alvarado

Jonas Brothers are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year in style, with a slew of new projects.

In a letter to fans on Instagram, the trio writes, “It’s seemingly impossible to put our appreciation into words. None of this would have been possible without you … we are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

“2025 will be a year of music,” they continue. “New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack.”

That soundtrack is presumably for their upcoming Disney+ Christmas movie, which they say is “nearly wrapped.” Plus, they tease, “expect a lot more announcements over the coming days and weeks.”

The brothers also posted a heartwarming video montage from the last 20 years, showing the trio growing from baby-faced teens to stadium-filling superstars, with all their career highlights and lowlights in between. There’s also plenty of footage highlighting the connection between them and their devoted fans. 

“We’ve grown up together. The world changed, and so did we,” they say in a voiceover. “And along the way, we learned the most important lesson of all: to cherish every moment.”  The caption reads, “Thank you to The Fans for the last 20 years. Here’s to the next 20 and to doing it together.”

JoBros started their career as a band in 2005, when their first song, “Please Be Mine,” earned them their record deal.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

