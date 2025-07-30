AD
Jonas Brothers to livestream five of their upcoming tour dates

July 30, 2025

Jonas Brothers perform at the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Images)

If you can’t score tickets to the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour, you’ll have a chance to see them perform without ever leaving your couch.

The group has inked a deal with Samsung TV Plus to livestream five of their concerts from the JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour.

According to Samsung, the livestream will also feature a “surprise host” with interviews and commentary, immersive backstage access and “hometown tributes” from JoeKevin and Nick.

“This tour is about celebrating where we came from and sharing that with the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way,” Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “Streaming it live on Samsung TV Plus means we get to include every fan, everywhere. No matter where you are, this is your hometown show.”

The shows will premiere on Samsung Television Network, the platform’s newly launched flagship channel, starting on Aug. 10 with their East Rutherford, New Jersey, concert. The livestream dates also include their Aug. 31 show in Dallas, the Oct. 12 show Milwaukee, the Oct. 26 show Orlando and the Nov. 9 show in Buffalo, New York.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

