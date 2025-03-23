Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour will include JoBros solo performances, multiple opening acts

Live Nation

Jonas Brothers‘ last tour featured songs from every album, as well as performances of their solo and side project songs. But for their upcoming Jonas20: Living the Dream tour, they’re taking everything to the next level.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” the guys say in a statement. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

Each night of the 43-date trek will feature sets from every part of the Jonas Brothers’ journey, including Joe Jonas‘ solo stuff, Nick Jonas‘ solo stuff, Nick’s work with the Administration and Joe’s music with DNCE. DNCE and the Administration are actually part of the tour.

There are also several opening acts: Marshmello will open for the 10 stadium shows that are part of the trek, and The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls will also be special guests in select cities.

As previously reported, the tour launches Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and is currently set to wrap Nov. 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut. You can sign up now through Wednesday for the Artist Presale at livemu.sc/jonasbrothers.

The Artist Presale will run Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time, with the general on-sale coming Friday at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will also be available via VIPNation.com.

Jonas Brothers appeared at their first convention, JONASCON, this weekend, performing favorites for fans as well as their new song, “Love Me to Heaven.”