Entertainment News

Jonathan Daviss to play Snoop Dogg in upcoming biopic

todayJune 10, 2025

We now know who will play Snoop Dogg in his upcoming music biopic.

Jonathan Daviss has been cast in the lead role of Snoop Dogg in the upcoming film about the hip-hop legend for Universal.

Daviss and Snoop Dogg confirmed the casting in separate posts shared to Instagram on Monday.

“Let’s go nefew !!” Snoop Dogg captioned his post, which included a screenshot of the Deadline article about the casting news. “it’s time,” Snoop Dogg continued, next to a praying hands emoji and a green check mark emoji.

“Bow wow wow,” Daviss captioned his own post announcing the news.

Coming 2 America helmer Craig Brewer will direct Daviss in the role. Brewer is revising the script that was penned by Joe Robert Cole. It tells the story of Calvin Broadus Jr.‘s life and his journey to fame as the musician Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg serves as a producer on the film.

Daviss is known for his role as Pope Heyward in the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

