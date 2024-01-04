AD
Entertainment News

Jonathan Majors books first post-verdict interview with ABC News

todayJanuary 4, 2024

ABC News/Michael Le Brecht II

Jonathan Majors has booked his first interview since a jury found him guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis exclusively sat down with the former Marvel movie and TV star for an interview that will premiere on Good Morning America on Monday, January 8, and air across additional ABC News programs and platforms, including GMA3: What You Need to Know at 1 p.m. ET that day. The extended interview will stream on ABC News Live’s Prime with Linsey Davis at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will stream a half-hour special with more from the interview, including never-before-seen footage, beginning Thursday, January 11, on Hulu.

Back in December, the 34-year-old star was charged with assault and aggravated harassment, both misdemeanors, stemming from a March altercation with Jabbari in New York City.

The actor is scheduled to be sentenced for the two guilty counts on February 6. He faces up to a year in prison, though that sentence is unlikely for a first-time offender.

The judge also renewed an order of protection that prevents Majors from having any contact with Jabbari.

Majors, who was released from playing the role of Kang in several Marvel projects following the verdict, was accused of assaulting Jabbari in the back seat of a for-hire Cadillac Escalade after she grabbed his phone.

Prosecutors claimed the incident in the SUV left her with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger.

The defense claimed that Jabbari was the aggressor and physically attacked Majors, bloodying him and forcing him to hide from her.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

