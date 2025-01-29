Jonathan Majors stars in trailer for long-delayed film ‘Magazine Dreams’

Lia Toby/Getty Images

The trailer for the Jonathan Majors-starring Magazine Dreams has arrived.

The film’s official trailer made its debut on Wednesday, two years after the movie first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Briarcliff Entertainment picked up the distribution rights for the film in December 2024. It will be released in theaters on March 21.

The film follows Killian Maddox (Majors), a man consumed by his dream of being a world-famous bodybuilder who graces the cover of fitness magazines.

“You have to do something big and important, or nobody will remember you when you’re dead,” Majors’ Killian says in the trailer.

As the trailer goes on, we see scenes of Killian preparing for bodybuilding competitions through training, motivation and the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

“He lives a lonely, regimented life, and his relentless drive for perfection only pushes him deeper towards self-destruction, but beneath his tenacious pursuit of superstardom lies a desperate, aching need for human connection,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “As he battles both the limits of his physical body and his own inner demons, Magazine Dreams explores the lengths one man will go in his haunting quest for recognition in a world that often overlooks him.”

After its buzzy festival premiere two years ago, Searchlight dropped Magazine Dreams after Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment against his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The film also stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige and Mike O’Hearn.