Joni Mitchell set for first-ever Grammy Awards performance

todayJanuary 28, 2024

Joni Mitchell is headed to the Grammys. The legendary singer is confirmed for her first-ever Grammys performance at the upcoming 66th installment of the awards telecast.

The 80-year-old Joni has won nine Grammys, and she’s nominated again this year in the category of Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live).  The album documents her 2022 appearance the Newport Folk Festival, which was her first live performance in 20 years.

In addition to her nine Grammy wins, Mitchell was honored with the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

Joni joins a lineup of previously announced Grammy performers that include Billy JoelU2Billie EilishDua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

The 66th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air Sunday, February 4, live from Los Angeles on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

