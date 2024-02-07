AD
Rev Rock Report

Joni Mitchell & Tracy Chapman get a Grammy boost following performances

todayFebruary 7, 2024

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Several veteran artists profited from the so-called “Grammy Bump” following the awards show telecast on February 4.

According to Luminate, the company that collects music sales, streams and airplay data for BillboardJoni Mitchell saw streams of her catalog increase by 133% following her touching performance of “Both Sides Now” on the telecast.

And Tracy Chapman’s duet of “Fast Car” with Luke Combs helped the song get a 205% streaming boost, while streams of Chapman’s entire catalog increased by 268%.

Both performances also prompted a boost on Billboard’s LyricFind U.S. and Global charts, which rank gains of lyric-searches. Chapman’s “Fast Car” tops both lists this week, thanks to a 6,171% increase in lyric searches in the U.S. and another 6,084% increase globally.

Meanwhile, Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” is at #2 in the U.S. and #3 globally, thanks to a 3,465% increase in searches.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

