Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis “Ain’t Sayin'” he has a new single

todayJuly 29, 2024

Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis has arrived at country radio with his new single, “I Aint’ Sayin’.”

The upbeat tune is the follow-up to “Tucson Too Late” and the first preview of his next collection after 2023’s Bluebird Days.

“I loved the feel of this song as one of the first new tracks off the new album, and it was amazing to be able to perform it for fans for the first time on stage this past weekend,” Jordan says of his live debut performance of “I Ain’t Sayin'” at Luke Combs‘ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour on July 20.

On top of opening for Luke, Jordan’s also headlining his ongoing Damn Good Time World Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit jordandavisofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

