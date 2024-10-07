Jordan Davis is adopting a “fan first” mindset for his next album: “I want to serve the fan”

Jordan Davis is hard at work on the follow-up to 2023’s Bluebird Days, and while it’s not quite ready yet, he’s got a strong vision in mind — and it’s centered around his fans.

“I’ve wrote a lot for Bluebird Days, my last album, and wrote a lot about some things I never thought I’d write about. And now, I want to serve the show. I want to serve the fan,” Jordan tells ABC Audio. “We’re kind of looking at the set list and thinking, ‘What are we missing?'”

“You know, we’ve got huge songs with ‘Buy Dirt,’ ‘Next Thing You Know,’ and it’s like, you want another one of those [hits like] ‘Take It From Me,’ ‘Singles You Up,’ ‘What My World Spins Around,'” he says, alluding to the possibility of more uptempo tracks on his next release. “So right now, we’re trying to see what the show needs. Kind of always thinking about the fan first.”

“We haven’t quite mapped it out yet, but it’s definitely going to be something that we think we need in the live show,” Jordan adds.

While you wait for more news about Jordan’s next album, you can listen to its lead single, “I Ain’t Sayin’,” on country radio and wherever you enjoy music.