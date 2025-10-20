Jordan Davis is ready to ‘Turn This Truck Around’ with a new Southern rock sound

Jordan Davis’ “Turn This Truck Around” (MCA)

What’s Jordan Davis‘ favorite song from his Learn the Hard Way album?

While you might guess it’d be his previous #1 “I Ain’t Sayin'” or his most recent chart-topper, “Bar None,” you’d be wrong.

It’s his new radio single — one the Louisiana native believes may show you another side of him.

“[With] ‘Turn This Truck Around,’ I was able to kinda get into my Southern rock feels,” he explains. “Man, [it’s] probably my favorite song off this album.”

“I just feel like we haven’t done anything like this and I feel like y’all are gonna hear that,” he adds.

Jordan’s currently on his Ain’t Enough Road Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny, Vincent Mason and Mackenzie Carpenter. It’s set to wrap Oct. 25 in Estero, Florida.

You can check out a live version of “Turn This Truck Around” on YouTube now, along with his new alternate take on “Bar None.”