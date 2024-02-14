AD
Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis loves Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine”

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Nathan Congleton/NBC

This Valentine’s Day, Jordan Davis is sharing two of his favorite romantic tunes — one from pop and one from country.

“I guess Valentine’s Day gets you to thinking about love songs. You know, me and my wife’s first dance was ‘I’m Gonna Lose You’ [by] John Legend and Meghan Trainor. I think that’s just an amazing love song,” he says.

“I think also a love song that I heard the other day [is] ‘Strawberry Wine’ from Deana Carter? Great love song. I listened to that a lot. Oh, Deana Carter. Well done,” adds Jordan.

Jordan’s latest single, “Tuscon Too Late,” is now in the top 15 of the country charts.

Coming up, Jordan will hit the road on his Damn Good Time World Tour starting April 11 in Moline, Illinois. Tickets are available now at jordandavisofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

