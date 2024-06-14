Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE team for ‘Among Friends’

Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE have dropped their two-song set, Among Friends. The project features new duet renditions of Jordan’s “Buy Dirt” and NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Banks,” and arrived alongside the airing of CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis on Thursday.

“‘Banks’ is my favorite @needtobreathe song and ‘Buy Dirt’ is their favorite of mine, so we grabbed at this opportunity to share these reimagined versions with y’all,” Jordan says on Instagram.